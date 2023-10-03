Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 257 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

