Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

