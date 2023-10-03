Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,722,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 991,436 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

