Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

