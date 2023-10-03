Nilsine Partners LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.