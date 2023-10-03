Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $225.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

