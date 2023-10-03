Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 66.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

