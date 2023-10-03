Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.