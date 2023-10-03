Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

