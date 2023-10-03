Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

ANET stock opened at $187.81 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,176 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,480 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

