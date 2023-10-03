Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.0% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 826,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

