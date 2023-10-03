Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $346.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.19 and a 200 day moving average of $335.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.08 and a 52 week high of $377.88.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

