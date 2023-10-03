Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

