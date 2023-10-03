Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

