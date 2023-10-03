Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 92,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $143.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $417.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

