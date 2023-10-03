Northside Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $417.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

