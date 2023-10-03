NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $447.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.