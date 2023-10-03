O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 10,190 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $260.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

