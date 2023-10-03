ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) vs. Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Financial Analysis

ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX N/A N/A N/A Enova International 10.48% 17.50% 5.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of ORIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Enova International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ORIX and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enova International has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Enova International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enova International is more favorable than ORIX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORIX and Enova International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX N/A N/A N/A $189.03 0.10 Enova International $1.93 billion 0.80 $207.42 million $6.19 8.10

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than ORIX. ORIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enova International beats ORIX on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc. operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company, through its analytics and machine learning algorithms, serves approximately 8 million customers. Enova International, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

