Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.03. The company has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

