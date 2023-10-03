Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 19.3 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.