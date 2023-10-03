Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 19.3 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.67% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

