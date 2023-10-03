Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

PACB stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.72. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 530,864 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 677,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 102,969 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

