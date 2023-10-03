Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $31,068,193. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

