Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) & Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Head to Head Survey

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.01 $41.82 million $3.32 4.86 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $39.90 billion 0.55 $5.71 billion $2.37 4.47

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parke Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 3 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $8.05, suggesting a potential downside of 23.98%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 37.33% 14.99% 2.05% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 9.02% 4.55% 0.24%

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers debt origination, merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management services, postal and parcel services; and offers support in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.