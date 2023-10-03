PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.