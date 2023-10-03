PDS Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 1,812 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

