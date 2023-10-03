Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.20.
PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.05.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -7.79%.
Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.
