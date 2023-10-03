Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

