PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

