PFG Advisors Acquires 1,808 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

