PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

