Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

