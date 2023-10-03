Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

