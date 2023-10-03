Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 44.17% 19.07% 13.55% Pioneer Natural Resources 28.46% 25.53% 15.94%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Chord Energy pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chord Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Chord Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.80 $1.86 billion $40.92 3.86 Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.15 $7.85 billion $23.46 9.56

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chord Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Pioneer Natural Resources 1 5 15 1 2.73

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $185.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $265.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Chord Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

