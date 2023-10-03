Planning Center Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.19.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

