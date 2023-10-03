Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Critical Contrast

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and TScan Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $290,000.00 78.42 -$28.32 million ($0.77) -0.71 TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million 9.65 -$66.22 million ($2.89) -0.94

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pluri and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -9,867.94% -128.66% -49.97% TScan Therapeutics -497.11% -67.32% -38.16%

Risk & Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pluri and TScan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A TScan Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 321.25%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluri.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Pluri on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

