PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

