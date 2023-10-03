PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

