PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2,538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

