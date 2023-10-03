PSI Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,766.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,744 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,397 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0 %

Snowflake stock opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

