PSI Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

MetLife stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

