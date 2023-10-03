PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

PKST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

