PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

GLD opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average of $181.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

