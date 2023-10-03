PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NEE opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.