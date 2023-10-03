PSI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

