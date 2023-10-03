PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 588,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

AWAY opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.08.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.