PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VGT opened at $418.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

