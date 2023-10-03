PSI Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

