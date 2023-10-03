PSI Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

