PSI Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.